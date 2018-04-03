JIT probe limited to documents obtained from SC: Wajid

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The accountability court was informed on Monday by Wajid Zia that the probe in the Avenfield reference case was limited to the documents provided to the Joint Investigation Team by the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, Zia continued to be cross-examined by defence counsel Khawaja Harris, who pleaded the court to record the proceedings of the Avenfield case for future reference.

The documents provided by the SC included constitutional petitions, multiple CMAs and the petitions and responses filed against the Sharif family, Zia told the court.

Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Khawaja Harris was trying to point towards the fact that the land-rent agreement, professional licenses and the premises where the factory was set up were not investigated.

Zia conceded that the team had not probed Gulf Steel Mills which was renamed to Ahli Steel Mills.

The cross-examination led to a debate over the 1978 and 1980 agreements which revealed that 75 per cent of the shares of the steel mills belong to Abdullah Ahli while the remaining 25 per cent remained in the name of Tariq Shafee.