JIT presents distorted facts before SC: Daniyal

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders on Thursday said the Sharif family was being subjected to media trial by opponents to get political gains in the general election-2018. ‘Opponents are trying to damage reputation of Sharif family by hatching conspiracies against it,’ he said while talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court. Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said, laid the foundation of sustainable development in the country but Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) wanted to disrupt it and create anarchy for vested intersts.

He vowed that PML-N would not allow PTI to succeed in its nefarious designs. Daniyal said the Sharif family had submitted all relevant documents about ownership along with concrete evidences in the Panama Papers case. He said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) presented before the Supreme Court distorted facts about transfer of the industrial scrap and machinery. Besides, the team also made unverified documents part of its report, which is against the principle of fair-play.

Meanwhile, Talal Chaudhry on Thursday, said PML-N served the country during last four years with a commitment and dedication and there was not a single allegation of corruption, kickback or commission in award of contracts for development projects. ‘We consider it a victory for the largest political party of Pakistan, which inspite of numerous challenges started projects in different domains and even managed to successfully execute them without any allegation of corruption.’ Talal said the PML-N’s basic objective was to serve the people with complete dedication and execute the mega projects in a transparent and impartial manner.

Terming PML-N rivals ‘political orphans’, he said they (opponents) were used to line-up outside the court with the expectations to get power, not to seek justice from the Supreme Court. Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Thursday said PTI knew very well that it could not face the PML-N in political field, so it like an ‘immature player’ wanted to get ‘walkover’ and praying for rain to stop the match.

‘PTI is pursuing the only one policy that is to get walkover in one way or other,’ he said. Dr Tariq said the whole nation witnessed unprecedented development taking place across the country, adding that the Prime Minister was putting in his all energy to make the country a vibrant economic power. ‘The PM is fulfilling all the promises he made with the public during the election campaign 2013.’ Declaring the PML-N rivals ‘political pygmies,’ he said they (opponents) were desperately looking towards the supreme court for a verdict of their choice. He said the Sharif family submitted certified documents required in the Panama Papers case and more were being provided to the Supreme Court.