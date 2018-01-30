JIT to investigate murder of medical student

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A joint investigation team (JIT) has been formed to probe into the gruesome murder of a medical college student in Kohat after she rejected a marriage proposal in Kohat. She was laid to rest on Monday amid touching scenes. Her alleged assassin said to be a relative of an influential personality continues to be at large and flee to Saudi Arabia as the KP police is going to get his red warrants issued and arrest him through Interpol.

Aasma Rani, a third-year MBBS student of Abbottabad Medical College was allegedly shot dead in her hometown of Kohat on Saturday by one Mujahid Ullah Afridi who is aid to be the nephew of the district president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Aftab Alam.

While the Police said accused, Mujahid Ullah, shot her twice as according to the victim’s family Accused wanted to marry her. Aasma’s family further alleged that the accused had issued threats in the past as well.

The father of Aasma has appealed for justice from to come to their rescue and ensure justice by penalizing the culprits.

Some reports say the accused Mujahid, nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf district president Aftab Alam, along with his brother, Sadiq Ullah Afridi, was waiting outside the girl’s residence at the day of the incident and shot her thrice after she stepped out of a rickshaw with her sister-in-law.

The girl succumbed to her wounds on Sunday evening after she was rushed to the hospital soon after the incident occurred. Asma’s brother said that Mujahid Ullah wanted to marry his sister but the family refused as he was already married.

A case was registered against the two suspects in Township police station of Kohat under Section 324 and 302 of Pakistan Penal Code. In the meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent to her native town Lakki Marwat where she was buried on Monday.

The local PTI leader and uncle of accuse Mujahid, Aftab Alam told media the Police was free in conducting free trial and would culprit at the earliest saying he would facilitate and assist police in nabbing the culprit adding no political influence will be used to save the skin of the accused. Same determinations were expressed by other PTI leaders expressed the hope that the culprits would be arrested at the earliest.

The Police have conducted raids, but have been unable to arrest Mujahid Ullah and local DSP said the Federal Investigation Agency has issued an alert following reports of the accused trying to flee the country.

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud on the other hand said the accused Mujahid reportedly fled to Islamabad after committing the crime in the afternoon the same day and took a 9 PM flight for Saudi Arabia for performance of Umra. We are trying out level best nab his brother who is absconding.

The provincial Police Chief said we Will try get his red warrants issued by the inter pole to ensure his arrest and bring him back as soon as possible saying Police would leave no stone unturned to ensure justice to the bereaved family.