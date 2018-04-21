JIT holds Rao Anwar responsible

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A Joint Interrogation Team formed under the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan has held former Malir SSP Rao Anwar Ahmed Khan responsible for killing Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in a “fake encounter” in Karachi on January 13, it emerged on Friday.

A JIT member informed media on the condition of anonymity that the investigation team has “held Rao Anwar guilty of killing an innocent person in a fake encounter”.

The JIT, which was led by Additional IG Dr Aftab Pathan, has submitted its findings before the competent authority.

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old aspiring model hailing from South Waziristan, was killed in an ‘encounter’ with a police team headed by Rao Anwar in the Usman Khaskheli Goth on the outskirts of the metropolis.