JIT halts probe over head’s controversy

The Joint Investigation Team, constituted to probe the gun attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan during the PTI’s long march in Wazirabad on November 3, stopped the investigation process after the restoration of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar’s suspension from service.

A JIT member Muhammad Anwar has been suffering from dengue. They further said another JIT member DIG Syed Khurram has also proceeded to Dera Ghazi Khan to supervise police operation in the Kachha area.

Sources said that the JIT members have not been receiving directions and that the team would hardly touch arrested accused Naveed in days to come. After the suspension of Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar by the federal services tribunal, the Punjab government’s Joint Investigation Team being led by him and probing into a gun attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan has become controversial.

After the suspension of CCPO Dogar, the police officers who are part of the investigation team are in a fix as no suspended officer could become head of a JIT.