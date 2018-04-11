JIT fails to find motive behind Intezar killing

Karachi

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of Malaysia-returned student Intezar Ahmad failed to find a motive behind the killing and termed it as a ‘cold-blooded, rash and negligent’ act by plainclothes police officials.

The final report by investigation team has cleared former Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) chief SSP Muqaddas Haider and others accused by the victim’s father, including Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) Inspector Amir Hameed, his brother Sohail, niece Mahrukh Sohail and the victim’s friend Madiha Kiyani. However, the report recommended a departmental action against Haider for negligence in adopting Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Furthermore, no link was established between the ACLC SSP and Kiyani after an analysis of the call data records, the report stated.

Travel history obtained through the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) revealed that Sohail left for the United States on May 5, 2017, and Mahrukh on August 18, 2017, and both did not return to Pakistan and also denied any link with the police official.

Haider also denied any relationship with Sohail, Mahrukh and Kiyani.—INP