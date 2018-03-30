JIT could not send questionnaire to Qatari prince: Wajid

No PM would appreciate CJP’s remarks: Nawaz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Joint Investigation Team head Wajid Zia has revealed that the implementation bench of the top court in the Panamagate case conveyed its message through Supreme Court Deputy Registrar Mazhar Abbas when they sought guidance from the bench after failing to develop consensus over a letter of Qatari Royal Prince Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani confirming money trail for the Sharif family.

Zia made the statement as defense counsel Khawaja Haris continued cross-examination of the National Accountability Bureau’s star witness on Thursday in the Avenfield reference filed by the Bureau against the Sharif family.

During the court proceedings, Zia admitted that the JIT had written to the top court’s implementation bench, comprising of Justice Ijaz Afzal, Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ejazul Ahsan, before responding to a letter by Jasim in which he had informed the JIT that it would not be possible for him to travel to Pakistan for the JIT investigation but gave them an option to visit him in Doha.

In his letter, Jassim also sought a questionnaire outlining details pertaining to the investigation from the JIT if they chose to come to Doha.

In their correspondence with Jassim, the JIT had sought additional documents supporting the money trail. According to Zia, the Qatari prince had thrice reconfirmed content of the letters submitted by the Sharif family before the SC. Hence he did not feel the need to travel to Pakistan to attend the JIT probe.

When Haris inquired whether there was any doubt over the veracity of Jassim’s letters, Zia replied that there was no doubt that the letters were written by the royal.

Answering Haris’ questions on the correspondence between the apex court’s implementation bench and the JIT, Zia recalled that he received a phone call from SC Deputy Registrar Abbas soon after they sent the letter seeking advise. “I recollect that Deputy Registrar Mazhar Abbas spoke to me on phone and conveyed the bench’s decision that it was an investigation matter and the JIT may decide by itself,” he said.

Zia said the JIT had sent three letters to the bench – one for each member, however, none of the judges replied. He added that it was the “first and last” correspondence between the JIT and implementation bench. During cross-examination, Zia revealed that the JIT had already decided to neither travel to Doha nor send a questionaire.

Haris probed if the JIT had clarified their stance to the Qatari royal, Zia replied with the negative and volunteered information that the JIT had also not informed the implementation bench of their decision in the letter. The defense counsel grilled Zia whether the correspondence was mentioned anywhere in the JIT report to which Zia replied in the negative.

Haris then explored the witness’s experience to which Zia reminisced his career spanning over 30 years. “I have 29 years of service in police,” he said. “I have conducted numerous local and international investigations. I remained investigator with International War Crimes Tribunal for five years in Yugoslavia.”

“Most recently,” Zia carried on, “I was part of the Federal Investigation Agency team in the Benazir Bhutto murder case and the high treason case against former COAS Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf.”

“But have you ever investigated any NAB case before?” pried Haris. “No, I have never investigated a NAB case,” he replied. Zia voluntarily offered information that he headed the FIA’s economic crime wing for two years.

“We know you are experienced and have a vast career in investigations but is it safe to suggest that you were never asked by NAB to conduct investigation while you were leading FIA’s economic crime wing?” inquired Haris. Zia affirmed to the statement.

Addressing the issue of Qatari royal’s letter again, Nawaz’s counsel asked if there was any law prohibiting JIT to send a questionnaire. At first Zia tried to deflect the question as NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzzafar Abbasi raised objections.

Eventually, however, Zia responded to the query by saying that in his career he had “never sent a questionnaire to any witness.”

Seeing an opportunity, Haris asked Zia to cite any law – the prosecution team again raised objection. “I will not comment on the law as I have already informed you of my practice,” Zia told Haris.

Replying to Haris’ question if the JIT head had read the Police Rules Act in his 29 years of police service and if there were any rules prohibiting sending questionnaire to a witness, Zia stressed that while he had not come across any rule prohibiting it he had also not found any rule directing him to send questionnaire to a witness.