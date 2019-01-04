JIT and PPP

True democracy can only prevail when the system of accountability is universal and acceptable to all. Although, engine of such a universal accountability system in Pakistan has started working, yet, general public in the country seems divided over the issue when it comes to scrutinize the leaders of big political parties PML-N & PPP.

It is wondrous to say that on one hand people of Sindh endorsed the JIT verdicts against PML-N leaders and on other hand they are opposing newly formed JIT against province- based political party-PPP. Such a divide can yield conflict and disharmony in the country. I suggest, rather people of Sindh should appreciate formation of joint investigation team to check whether ex-president and his team remained transparent during their tenures of almost which almost totals more than a decade.

Otherwise, eschewing to accountability by PPP leaders and their supporters would be deemed as ‘’party and leaders are corrupt”. Therefore, we all should appreciate the steps taken by current government and let our elite go through the investigation in the same way as common people of this country are investigated and convicted.

SALAHUDDIN BHUTTO

Via email

