JI’s Karachi million march against US today

Staff Reporter

Preparations have been completed for Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) million march in Karachi today (Sunday) against United State decision to declare Jerusalem capital .

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Siraj ul Haq had announced to hold million march last week against the US decision to convey a message to their Palestinian brothers that the entire Muslims across the world were with them.

Jamaat-e-Islami million march against US Jerusalem move will start from Nipa Chowrangi and culminate at Hassan Squar. JI has set up camps at the key points at all roads in Karachi to facilitate to participants of the million march.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehan, JI’s Karachi chief visited the camps and also held meetings with different delegations of people. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehan also distributed hand bills and urged the masses to participate in the march.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehan also held meetings with Allama Muhammad Salfi, Maulana Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Mufti Muhammad Zubair and leaders of Karachi Bar Association who announced their support for the million march.