Jirga to meet miscreants who torched Diamer schools

Our Correspondent

Gilgit

A 30-member jirga is in Diamer to negotiate with the people responsible for the burning of more than a dozen schools — half of which were girls-only centres — in August this year.

The jirga is working towards getting the fighters to surrender, said Faizullah Faraq, the spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, on Sunday.

An initial report suggested that miscreants carried out the attacks in an organised manner, first vandalising the buildings and then setting them ablaze.

It also said that important evidence uncovered during the investigation suggested involvement by foreigners and some local facilitators.

An operation was subsequently launched in the area to track down and arrest the culprits.

A total of 40 people have been arrested so far in connection with the torching of GB schools, while 15 others still remained at large.

According to Faraq, the GB government has given the jirga the mandate to conduct these talks, which are being held up in the mountains, where these terrorists live with their families. Faraq said that the government does not want to use force with these militants as their wives and children are also living with them in the mountains.

Share on: WhatsApp