Jirga, PTM agree to resolve issues

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Successful talks between the Pakhtun Tahfuz Movement (PTM) and tribal jirga on Tuesday eventually resulted in the cancellation of protest rally of the PTM at Razmak on third day of EID.

The jirga held in Peshawar was attended by Mohsan Dawar of PTM, Shah Farman, Shah Jee Gul Afridi and others.

The jirga assured the PTM leaders that the activists of the PTM arrested in Mir Ali Tehsil of South Waziristan and Islamabad would be released shortly. The PTM announced than to cancel its scheduled public meeting in Razmak on third day of Eid.

The tribal elders said that all the issues would be resolved as per tribal traditions. The next meeting of the jirga would be held on June 22.

The jirga, which was held in the courtyard of ShaH Jee Gul Afridi, was attended by prominent leaders, including Chief Patron Fata Grand Alliance Malik Khan Marjan, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Ajmal Khan Wazir, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Farman and key PTM leader Mohsin Dawar.

Malik Khan Marjan said that PTM has provided assurances that they would avoid using anti-army slogans in their protests and gatherings.