Jirga hopes positive results in talks with PTM

Our orrespondent

Peshawar

The jirga, formed to hold dialogue with Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, expressed hope that negotiations with the group would yield positive results.

Briefing media on the latest developments, the jirga members said PTM’s May 13 rally in Karachi should be allowed if organised in a democratic fashion. However, they stressed, that the movement should ensure no anti-state statements will be made during the rally.

“There is no need to disrupt the Karachi rally,” they added. “We will not let the enemies take advantage of any misapprehensions between PTM and the state.” The jirga, formed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa apex committee, held the third round of discussions attended by tribal elder Malik Khan Marjan, Information Minister Shah Farman and MNA Shah G Gul. Marjan said the jirga is scheduled to meet PTM on May 16.

The jirga has also recommended the government and the apex committee to hold a meeting before the given date. Farman remarked that the PTM had given a date on a short notice. “They should have given time earlier. The last meeting was held on April 25.”

“This is an issue for all Pashtuns. We hope the PTM will give due importance to the jirga as well,” he added. The members believe the process of talks may be extended till the holy month of Ramazan.