Jirga holds talks with PTM

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

A high-powered jirga constituted by the Apex Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held talks with the leaders of Pakhtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) the other day. Earlier, the decision was taken at the KP Apex Committee meeting, which was attended by KP Governor, chief minister and Peshawar Corps Commander. The apex committee’s decision to negotiate with PTM came after Manzoor Pashteen, while addressing a rally at Lahore’s Mochi Gate, had said: “Our first demand was the arrest of SSP Rao Anwar and justice for Naqeebullah Mehsud. Our second demand was to put an end to extrajudicial killings and bring the perpetrators to justice so that the thousands of Pashtuns who do not have the basic right to life can have justice.” Meanwhile, he has been arrested, and Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had found former SSP Rao Anwar responsible for the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in an alleged fake encounter in Karachi.

Among other demands, the PTM stressed for the recovery of missing persons, removal of mines from tribal areas and, what he said, ending the intimidation faced by the Pashtuns at the hands of security forces at check posts. PTM leader Mohsin Dawar said: “We didn’t seek mercy or relief for those involved in terrorism but only demands the production of all missing persons before a court of law.” The PTM representative assured that they will never create hurdles in the awarding of punishment according to law to those who are found guilty of involvement in acts of terrorism. It appears there is a change in the attitude of PTM leaders; however Mohsin Dawar stated that all PTM demands are according to the constitution. However, PTM leaders should not allow elements opposed to Pakistan in its ranks that are working for alien agendas.

MNA Haji Shah Jee Gul Afridi said that he along with other parliamentarians were happy with the constitution of the jirga and were hopeful of its positive results. He said that in the next sitting, the jirga would be broadened to give representation to both FATA and KP. It has to be mentioned that PTM was originally formed in 2014 as an initiative for removing land mines from Waziristan, but reactivated after death of Naqibullah Mehsud in an encounter in Karachi and to get justice for the slain. Of course, a case had already been registered and JIT was formed, which found that SSP Rao Anwar was responsible for the extra-judicial killings. Of course, law will take its course and the guilty will be punished according to the law. However, during the protest demonstrations, army was held responsible for the woes of FATA people, which is not true.

In fact, army has all along suggested and supported reforms in FATA, its merger with the KP and ending the Frontier Crime Regulations. It has to be mentioned that some political parties have expressed their support for the PTM protests seen as movement for the rights of Pakhtuns. The recent movement was launched in protest against the extra-judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi and to seek justice. A 10-day-long protest held in Islamabad to press for the arrest of suspended SSP Rao Anwar, who was allegedly involved in Mehsud’s killing, earned the PTM sympathies from all sections of society, encouraging leaders of the movement to expand their agenda to include other grievances of Pakhtuns. Pakistan’s detractors tried to use the situation to bring Pakistan in disrepute. Afghanistan’s Mashaal Radio and Deewa Radio had started a tirade against Pakistan and exploited Pashtun community by stirring anti-Pakistan sentiments. Killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud was condemned in Pakistan by all and sundry, and apex court had pressurized police to arrest Rao Anwar and others involved in extra-judicial killings. Meanwhile, former Superintend of Police Rao Anwar appeared before the court and was arrested. The court appointed Joint Investigation Team comprising officials of the Sindh police to grill the officer. His name will remain on the Exit Control List (ECL) as per the order of the Supreme Court on 23rd January when he had made botched attempt to flee the country. The military was initially receptive to their demand of seeking justice for Naqeebullah, but later became critical of the movement when it got support from Kabul and elsewhere; and when leaders talked about taking the issue to the UN.

It was against this backdrop that while speaking at an investiture ceremony held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to confer military awards upon army personnel for their sacrifices and acts of gallantry in defending the motherland, Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa said that “engineered protests” would not be allowed to reverse the gains of counterterrorism operations. Talking about PTM’s demands for removal of what they call “mines” and “check-posts”, General Bajwa said: “Measures to facilitate general public at check-posts without compromising security and clearance of unexploded ordnance were already in process on completion of kinetic operations”.

In line with its counterinsurgency strategy, Pakistan Army has made noteworthy contributions towards the development of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), especially the North and South Waziristan Agencies, and the Malakand Division including Swat, after successful Operation Rah-i-Rast, Operation Rah-i-Nijat, Zarb-i-Azb and ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad. The transformation has marked a host of milestones in recent years: ranging from rehabilitation of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Swat and South Waziristan Agency to building of road networks, rebuilding of the schools destroyed by the terrorists to construction of new schools, and from agricultural development initiatives to trade enhancement projects.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.