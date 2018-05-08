Jirga expresses hope of successful talks with PTM

Staff reporter

Peshawar

A high-powered jirga on Monday expressed hope of successful negotiations between the state and representatives of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM).

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, a grand jirga briefed the media on a meeting with the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa apex committee. The jirga, comprising politicians and tribal elders, was formed to hold negotiations with PTM on April 24.

We will go to any extent to resolve the issues in accordance with the Constitution and law, said MNA Shahji Gull. Elaborating on the process of the dialogue, Gull said four members of the grand jirga will reach out to the PTM for talks while eight members will be on the negotiating team.

“PTM has never refused negotiations,” he stated. The grand jirga, according to Gull, has been given full authority to resolve issues put forth by the PTM. He clarified that there were no restrictions on the movement over holding public gatherings anywhere in the country.