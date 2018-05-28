Jinnah’s vision of a welfare state

Former DG, ISI retired Gen Asad Durrani’s book has created a furore. Individuals seem to be more powerful than collective national and security interests of Pakistan. It is time political parties, civil bureaucracy, judiciary and khaki establishment realise that priorities need to be redefined and our house must be cleansed, so that we revert to Jinnah’s vision of modern democratic welfare state where authority of law prevails.

It is only recently that our superior judiciary has activated itself from deep slumber to interpret and protect Constitution, as compared to their role of rubber-stamping every irregularity committed. MAJ’s vision for Pakistan went into hibernation when First Constituent Assembly constituted by Quaid-i-Azam was dismissed on October 24, 1954 along with unceremonious sacking of Maulvi Tamizuddin, who was MAJ’s choice of Deputy President and succeeded him as President of assembly. It was no coincidence that next day October 25, 1954, Gen Ayub in uniform took over as Defence Minister and with that started process of political engineering and intrigues that ultimately led to our disintegration in 1971 during the regime of another CMLA Gen Yahya Khan.

A nation that disregards Father of Nation’s vision, which he elaborated in his address on August 11,1947 and later while addressing officers at Staff College Quetta, was bound to end in chaos. Today we are neither Jinnah’s welfare state, nor security state whose foundation Gen Ayub laid and which Gen Zia perverted by giving sanctuary to foreign terrorists of all shades to fight US proxy wars. In Zia era, CIA’s biggest operational office, outside USA was in Pakistan. Many influential Pakistanis on payroll of CIA minted billions, but Pakistan today is a haven for land mafia, and extremists who kill at will, while politicised police looks the other way.

MALIK TARIQ

Lahore

