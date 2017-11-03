Jinnah’s daughter, Dina, passes away at 98

Condolences pour in

Observer Report

New York

Dina Wadia, the only daughter of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Rattanbai Petit, passed away in New York on Thursday, sources in Mumbai and New York confirmed.

She was 98 years old. She had been born on the night between August 14 and 15 in 1919.

Jinnah had raised Dina alone after his separation from Rattanbai and her subsequent demise. He loved her deeply, but their relationship had become strained after Dina fell in love with and married an Indian Parsi named Neville Wadia at the age of 17.

Dina and Neville lived in Mumbai and had two children, a boy and a girl, before the couple divorced.

Dina had first visited Pakistan in 1948, when the year-old country had lost its founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah. The last time she visited Pakistan was in 2004, accompanied by her son, Nasli Wadia, and grandchildren, Jehangir and Ness.

After visiting the mausoleum of her father, she had written in the visitors’ book: “This has been very sad and wonderful for me. May his [Jinnah’s] dream for Pakistan come true.”

Soon after news broke about the death of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s only daughter Dina Wadia on Thursday, messages of condolences started to pour in through social media.

People from all walks of life, including politicians and celebrities, took to Twitter to extend their condolences over the sad demise of Quaid’s daughter.

PTI chief Imran Khan was among the first to express his grief.

Imran tweeted, “Saddened to learn of the death of our Quaid’s daughter Dina Wadia. May her soul rest in peace.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi also issued a condolence statement.

PPP leader Naz Baloch shared an iconic picture of Dina with her father Mohammad Ali Jinnah and aunt Fatima Jinnah.

She said though Dina never lived in Pakistan, she was seen as a historic figure not only because she was the only daughter of the nation’s founder, but also because she was one of the few who had witnessed the bloody partition of 1947.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif claimed that Dina’s death was the “end of the unique bond that existed cause of her illustrated father”.

Lawyer and author of Jinnah: Myth and Reality, Yasser Latif Hamdani termed her death as “an end of an era”.

Hamdani also insisted that Dina’s story “be told” as not much is known about her personal life since she had lived a reclusive life. Journalist Talat Hussain also expressed grief over Dina Wadia’s demise, saying, “another window on history closes”.