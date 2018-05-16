Jinnah Towers inaugurated

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Builders and A&I Retailers held, Tuesday, an opening ceremony of Jinnah towers at Munawar Churangi, Gulistan e Johar, Karachi. Irfan Ullah Khan Murwat a social and Political personality was invited as the chief guest at the event.

While addressing to the event he shared his thoughts that the biggest issue in Karachi is have a residence and to fill the gap builders and A&I retailers introduce this project. People’s Lifestyle has been changed and keeping in view builders and A&I retailers introduced this project.

During the ceremony, Chief Executive of A&I Group of Industries and Imran Arif, Director Muhammad Adnan and Chief Executive of Builder Moazzam Ashraf express that to have a house in VIP block is a dream and builder and A&I retailers will help you to fulfill this dream.

Builder and A&I Retailers priority is to provide a suitable residency projects to its customers and Interest of people in this ceremony is the evidence that Builder and A&I Builder is the name of Trust for the people of Karachi.