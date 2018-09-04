Jinnah Stadium track needs urgent repairs

Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Tuesday decried the sorry state of athletics track at Jinnah Stadium of the Pakistan Sports Complex and demanded urgent repairs in order to hold international competitions.

Talking to APP, AFP President, Athletics Federation of Pakistan Maj. Gen. (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi said the athletics track has not been maintained for quite some time now.

“If the track was maintained then there was a possibility to hold the South Asian Athletics Championship in Jinnah Stadium,” he said.

Akram Sahi, who is also the South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) Chairman said we tried our level best to grab the hosting rights for the said championship but due to the lack of facilities here at the Jinnah Stadium we were unable to do so.

He said we have repeatedly asked Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) officials to repair and upgrade the track at Jinnah Stadium but no development on the track has been done so far.

“The athletes cannot free their mind while running on the track because it has ditches which means an athlete has to look for where they step in so that they will not get themselves injured,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said he was satisfied with athletes’ performance in the Asian Games. It may be mentioned here that Javelin Thrower Nadeem Arshad won a bronze for Pakistan.

Speaking about the athletes international commitments, he said Pakistan will participate in South Asian Youth and Junior Athletics Championship to be held in March in Sri Lanka.

“Besides Pakistan, teams of Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and India will participate in the championship,” he said.—APP

