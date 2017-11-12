There are many ways in which one can continue paying homage to the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as well as other forefathers of the nation by preserving, remembering and spreading their teachings and good works not only now but for the posterity also. One of these ways is to establish a Chair at the higher reputed educational institutions after the great leaders who have made invaluable contribution in the creation and building of Pakistan. It is quite good to note that the Jinnah Chair is going to be established at the prestigious London School of Economics under its South Asia Centre and it is going to be funded entirely by Pakistan government. According to the reports, this welcome announcement has been made by no less a person than Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during his recent visit to London to attend the Future of Pakistan Conference 2017. Jinnah Chair so going to be established will become the first-ever, dedicated and focused research agenda on Pakistan at a world class higher education institute as a first such research programme on Pakistan. The research agenda will expectedly and hopefully explore Pakistan’s constitutional democracy and focus on major aspects about the country’s independent of relations with India or the war on terror. Quite obviously, announcement by the PM of the establishment of the Jinnah Chair has duly been welcomed by LSE Director Minouche Shafik and the LSE South Asia Centre Director Dr Mukulika Banerjee. While appreciating this commendable announcement by the Prime Minister, it is sincerely hoped that it will take practical shape soon as the grateful nation owes a lot to its Founding Father Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

M ZAHID RIFAT

Lahore

