Jimmy lists mural of Javid Namah one of his major achievement

WORLD- renowned Pakistani artist, social worker, peace activist and stamp designer Jimmy Engineer has listed big mural of “Javid Namah”, Persian poetic collection of great poet and thinker Allama Mohammad Iqbal, as one of his major artistic achievements. Jimmy Engineer also said that historical series of huge Pakistan Movement paintings have also given him immense fame, reputation and appreciation within Pakistan as well as around the world and he is genuinely proud of his these major artistic achievements.

He said this in a statement issued from Amman, Jordan, on the eve of another birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal being observed all over Pakistan and around the world Thursday (Nov.09). Jimmy Engineer is these days in Amman in connection with his solo art show “Lines that talk” in progress at the Jordan National Art Gallery of fine Arts which is scheduled to continue till November 25.He said that he had completed huge 10×15 feet sized mural on Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s Persian poetic collection “Javid Namah” on a wall of bungalow of Dr Javid Iqbal , located on Main Boulevard in Gulberg, Lahore. He had started working on the mural in 1981 and completed in one year in 1982.

Giving the background to his this artistic achievement, Jimmy Engineer said that Allama Mohammad Iqbal in one of his numerous letters to his son Javid Iqbal had written that in the first instance, no artist will ever be able to transform “Javid Namah” in colours on the canvas or as a mural and if at all anyone accomplished this task then he will attain international fame and reputation. He said a over the years a number of local and foreign artists had tried their hands during life time of the great thinker and poet and even afterwards but had failed to accomplish the challenging task. He said on the encouragement of Dr Javid Iqbal, he had undertaken the task as a challenge and completed it in just one year with the blessings of Almighty Allah.

About creation of huge Pakistan Movement series of paintings , he said that it is quite interesting that he was able to create number of such huge paintings about Muslims migration to their new homeland in on partition in 1947 merely through his imagination and bad dreams about bloodshed and violence reflecting the sufferings of Muslim men, women ad children though he himself was born in 1954 , seven years after Pakistan had come into existence.

He said each of these huge paintings carry price tag of more than Rs one million in the international market and transportation of original paintings for display anywhere abroad involves lot of risk of safety. He said wherever he has been displaying his creative art across the world in USA, Germany, Canada, Thailand and elsewhere, he has been putting ptints of these paintings on display along with his other creative work to the great appreciation of everyone.

Availing the opportunity, Jimmy Engineer also said that he had brought laurels and honours for himself and more importantly for his motherland recently when he became first-ever Pakistani to have the distinction of displaying prints of his selected art work titled “Art, Culture and Heritage of Pakistan” in the National Art Museum of China in Beijing in March 2017and also donated one of his masterpiece painting “International Architectural Composition” for permanent display at the National Art Museum of China.He said he was thus able to bring the people of the most friendly countries of China and Pakistan further close to each other through his art in furtherance of quite laudable objectives of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

