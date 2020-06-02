Jimmy Fallon apologizes

News Desk

Jimmy Fallon’s recently resurfaced video where he can be seen in blackface has come afloat as Americans march on the streets for the rights of the black community. Issuing an emotional apology for the Saturday Night Live impression of Chris Rock from nearly two decades ago, the American comedian said he feels ‘horrified.’ “I had to really examine myself in the mirror this week because a story came out about me on SNL doing an impression of Chris Rock in blackface. And I was horrified. Not of people trying to ‘cancel’ me or cancel this show, which is scary enough. The thing that haunted me the most was, how do I say I love this person?” “I respect this guy more than I respect most humans. I’m not a racist. I don’t feel this way.” He said further that he kept getting advised to keep mum on the issue but owing to the recent upsurge of racial tensions in the United States, he decided that he needs to do more.