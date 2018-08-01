Jimmy Engineer delivers talk about his life and art

ONE of Pakistan’s most revered painter and philanthropist Jimmy Engineer has delivered a comprehensive illustrated talk about his life, art and social work before a select audience at the Pakistan High Commission in London the other day as part of his current goodwill countries to a number of foreign countries.

The event was jointly organized by The Pakistan Society and the High Commission and was open to the Society members and their guests only. According to a message received here, critically acclaimed artist and social worker Jimmy Engineer on the occasion shared his artistic and spiritual journey with the audience in the most captivating way.

The talk was punctuated with display of images of Jimmy Engineer’s selected creative work including famous Pakistan Movement paintings series and transformation into a big mural of great thinker and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s collection of Persian poetry ‘Javid Namah’ at the residence of late Dr Javid Iqbal’s bungalow in Gulberg Lahore.

The talk covered Jimmy Engineer’s endeavors and achievements in creative art realm and personal life. Well-known and duly acknowledged as a social campaigner and peace activist, he shed light on his philanthropic pursuit and the way he is using his art and fame to contribute towards peace building and other good causes like supporting the charities and helping the needy as well as promoting and projecting soft, positive and peace loving image of Pakistan and its peace.

Jimmy Engineer, perhaps best known as one of Pakistan’s most celebrated artist, in all fairness in an embodiment of national unity and solidarity. He was born to a Parsi family in Loralai, Balochistan, educated in Lahore and been also briefly to Peshawar also before settling down in Karachi around mid-1970s as a professional artist.

Since then, Jimmy Engineer has so far created over 3000 paintings, 1000 calligraphies and 1500 drawings which are in the museums and personal collections in more than 60 countries around the world and has exhibited his creative art within the country and foreign countries extensively. Jimmy Engineer also has to his credit more than 100 walks, mostly solo, for creating awareness of a myriad issues mainly relating to serious disadvantaged children, to widows, orphans and the hardships and the endemic health problems they endure.

