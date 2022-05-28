Jil Teichmann kept her brilliant clay-court season going by knocking out a two-time grand slam champion Victoria Azarenka in the French Open.

In a 3-hour and 18-minute battle, Jil Teichmann pulled off a 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) victory in what was the longest match at 2022 Roland Garros so far.

The No.15 seeded Azarenka led by a set and a break and also served for the match at 5-4 in the final set, but Teichmann fought back brilliantly to claim her 10th win in her past 12 clay-court matches.

Teichmann will meet another Grand Slam champion, 2017 US Open titlist Sloane Stephens, in the Round of 16.

Stephens eased past homeland hope Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3 to reach the next round in her match.

Coco Gauff managed to avoid adding her name to the upsets at this year’s Grand Slam by beating Kaia Kanepi 6-4, 6-4.

The Estonian veteran was bidding for her second upset after knocking out former champ Garbiñe Muguruza in the first round.

The teenager had no such trouble as Gauff wrapped up the win in 84 minutes.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich scored her second win against a Grand Slam champion in Paris with a 6-4, 7-6(5) upset of the No.21-seeded Angelique Kerber.

No.17 seed Leylah Fernandez reached the fourth round of Roland Garros for the first time with a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 against No.14 seed Belinda Bencic in a 2-hour, 49-minute.