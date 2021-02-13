‘Jidar – ul- Hadeed’: Karachi Corps take part in tactical drills in Thar Desert

RAWALPINDI – Troops of Pakistan Army’s Karachi Corps are taking part in tactical drills and procedures as part of Exercise “Jidar – ul- Hadeed” in the Thar Desert that commenced on 28 January 2021, said Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

According to military’s media wing, the four weeks long defensive manoeuvre exercise is aimed at validating the concept of defence in deserts.

The exercise is being conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74 kilometres ahead of Chhor, under conventional operations setting, culminating on 28 February 2021.

On Thursday, Pakistan and Turkey commenced a three-week-long joint military exercise called “ATATURK-XI 2021” involving special forces in northwestern Pakistan.

The opening ceremony of the exercise was held at the Special Service headquarters in Tarbela, Khyber Pakhtunkwa (K-P).

Turkish Special Forces and troops of Pakistani Army’s elite Special Services Group are taking part in the drill.

The military exercise includes, counter-terrorism, close quarter battle, cordon and search, rappelling, fire and move techniques, helicopter rappelling, compound clearance, hostage and rescue and free fall operations.

“The joint military exercise will further strengthen the bond of two brotherly nations and will help in adapting the emerging trends in military modernization and cooperation,” a statement issued by the ISPR said.