JICA to provide technical help to boost gloves industry

Staff Reporter

Sialkot

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) assured its full technical and financial assistance to flourish gloves industry. Mr Yoshihisa Onoe, a senior representative of JICA Pakistan office said this while addressing a meeting of the gloves manufacturers and exporters held at the Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) here on Thursday. Chairman PGMEA Muhammad Sarwar presided over the meeting.

The JICA representative said the JICA was playing a vital role to enhance mutual trade between Japan and Pakistan. He added that the meeting would help a lot to explore opportunities to boost mutual trade ties and business between the both countries.

On this occasion, PGMEA Chairman Muhammad Sarwar said that the gloves industry kept a history of a hundred years in Sialkot and:” We are manufacturing all kinds of gloves like sports gloves, fashion, industrial and winter gloves etc”.

