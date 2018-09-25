JICA to help provide fresh filtered water to Mingora

Peshawar

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Fazal Hakeem Khan has said that a mega plan of providing fresh and filtered water to Mingora, Swat River through 50 km gravity pipeline from Bagh Dheri Madain has been chalked out costing Rs 8 billion. ‘Japan government donor JICA has recently offered to provide all funds for this vital project, which is good news for Swatis’, he exclaimed, while chairing a meeting on water supply and sanitation issues at office of the Water Supply and Sanitation Company (WSSC) in Saidu Sharif.

He said that more concrete steps were being taken to cater needs of potable water in Mingora city, adding that the gravity plan would end up dependence on tube-wells besides ensuring huge savings on electricity bills. He asked the PHE and WSSC authorities to perform their duties efficiently in respect of providing clean drinking water to the Mingorians so that they could face no problem of drinking water throughout the year in future.

He however lauded performance of both the bodies for functionalizing new tube-wells in Malook Abad, Watkey , Shahdara and Rang Muhallah thus solving the long standing issue of the area. He however directed to complete the installation of new tube wells in Malook Abad and other UCs to cater the increasing demand of drinking water there.

Hakeem was satisfied to note that the number of tube-wells in Mingora city has been increased from 41 to 55 during last one year that fulfilled the need of drinking water of half million population of the city. He said that PHE completed 7 new tube wells with cost of Rs. 80 million within short span of three months and handed them over to WSSC besides installation of hundreds of hand pumps at UCs level.—APP

