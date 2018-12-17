JICA strives hard to steer Pakistan out of energy crisis

Islamabad

First Secretary, Deputy Head of Economic and Development Section, Embassy of Japan Shinichi HONDA has said that Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is committed to continue assisting National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) for steering Pakistan out of the prevailing energy crisis. Talking to Islamabad-based journalists in Lahore during a visit to JICA project sites pertaining to electricity by NTDC and water (WASA-LDA), he said, “We will continue to assist NTDC to bring the country out of energy crisis.”HONDA said that each year, a press tour of Japan Official Development Assistance is arranged to Lahore to visit the project sites and to meet the officials of concerned departments. He said that the tour actually meant to provide more details about the JICA projects implemented in Pakistan. XEN-Executive Engineer (H.V), NTDC, M. Usman while briefed the journalists, JICA and embassy officials that energy related projects included 220/132kV Shalamar Substation (GIS) and allied 220kV D/C Overhead Transmission Line in collaboration with JICA assistance. He said that the GIS has brought relief to the power distribution system by increasing the system capacity to meet load demand, reducing overloading of the existing 220kV NTDC & 132kV LESCO system.—APP

