JICA President likely to visit Pakistan, meet PM Govt promoting tourism, trade activities in KP: Kuninori

STAFF REPORTER ISLAMABAD Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan who called on him at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House here, in which detailed deliberations were held on areas of mutual interests and developmental projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting also agreed over mutual cooperation between government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Japanese government. The Chief Minister said that with the assistance of JICA, roads and other infrastructure in the Newly Merged Tribal Districts (NMDs) will be improved which will enhance commercial activities and will provide better travelling facilities to the people of NMDs. The Chief Minister said that 700 km roads and 10 numbers of bridges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be rehabilitated with a cost of Rs.28 billion with the support and assistance of JICA, while roads, bridges and other infrastructure in rural areas will also be improved. The Chief Minister stated that strengthening of roads infrastructure will help promote tourism and trade activities in the province. Chief Minister furthered that government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, through planning commission of Pakistan, has forwarded the concept paper regarding improvement and rehabilitation of damaged rural roads and bridges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to JICA and embassy of Japan. The Chief Minister stated that the selection of roads has been done on merit basis including roads leading to basic public facilities and those that were damaged by natural disasters. The Chief Minister reiterated that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is taking efforts for improving accessibility to social services and enhancing community activities. In this regard, the Prime Minister also launched the Kamyab Jawan Program for the uplifting socio economic position of the country.