JICA Mission head discusses health data collection with secretary

Staff Reporter

A delegation of experts from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Mission in Pakistan, headed by Zakuhiro ABE, met Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Punjab Saqib Zafar, here on Friday. The delegation head informed the meeting about the data collection survey of the mission on health facilities and equipment in Pakistan by JICA in two different phases and challenges of the health system and its surrounding environment in the public sector, particularly focusing on maternal and child health.

Kazuhiro also apprised the meeting about purpose of survey to collect necessary information to access assistance needs for formulation of new ODA projects focusing on improvement of health facility and medical equipment, strengthening of referral system in existing tertiary and secondary hospitals.

He maintained that apan International Cooperation Agency had completed its survey in Khyber-Pakhtunkhan and Sindh successfully whereas it had organised its first survey in 10 leading hospitals of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi. “apan International Cooperation Agency is focusing on organisational, structural and roles of DoH and DHOs, current situation of health in the province as well as Faisalabad division including Future Investment Plan for Allied Hospital,” he said.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department, Punjab Saqib Zafar lauded the efforts of Punjab government to support and facilitate Pakistan particularly, Punjab province to improve the medical facilities and roadmap for reforms in medical sector. He assured the delegation pf full cooperation to complete its second phase of survey in Faisalabad division and said that apan International Cooperation Agency mission could achieve the best possible results from its data collection survey if it also includes Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department in the consultation process.

