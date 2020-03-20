STAFF REPORTER KARACHI Jibran Nasir had recently returned from the US, took the Covid-19 test after a friend he had met on his trip tested positive. Laal Kabootar star, Mansha Pasha, takes a sigh of relief after her politician and social activist husband-to-be, Jibran Nasir, tests negative for the novel coronavirus. Nasir, who had recently returned from the US decided to undergo the Covid-19 test after a friend he had met on his trip tested positive. While he had no symptoms, everyone can be and is a potential carrier of the virus. His initial post on Instagram read, “Out of concern for family, friends & everyone around I’ve limited my interactions and movements as most of #Corona cases are asymptomatic. I don’t have any symptoms but will go through testing just to be sure & encourage all those coming to Pak to do same.”