Jibran Nasir returns home, say police

Lawyer Jibran Nasir has returned home, Karachi police confirmed to Aaj News on Friday. The social activist returned almost 24 hours after being “picked up by 15 armed men” on Thursday.

“Getting disappeared in Pakistan is nothing new and not an unusual thing,” he told reporters after getting free.He thanked all those who made efforts for his return. “I am with my family and I thank all of them and definitely, I had a determination, I had some struggle that all these considered that raise voice for my recovery.”

The social activist added that he would continue his struggle and work with determination SSP South Asad Raza confirmed that the lawyer has returned home and the SHO would meet him in a while. While Nasir’s cousin Talha Rehman also confirmed it and added that the lawyer was with his family now.

Earlier in the day, dozens of activists held a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club Friday afternoon demanding the release of lawyer and rights defender Jibran Nasir, who was picked up by unidentified men last night.