Jibran Nasir picked up at gunpoint in Karachi

Karachi: Social activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir was forcefully picked up by armed individuals from the upscale housing scheme, the DHA, in Karachi.

Actress Mansha Pasha, the wife of Jibran Nasir, said that the incident occurred when they were on their way back home after having dinner late Thursday night.

“Around half an hour ago, my husband Jibran Nasir, who is a renowned lawyer and has done much for the country, was abducted by some people,” she said.

She stated that about 15 armed men driving a white double-cabin automobile stopped to intercept their car.

“We were returning [home] from dinner, when a big white car intercepted us, almost causing us to crash. There were some 15 people, armed with pistols. They forcefully took away my husband.”

Then Pasha pleaded fervently for the people to raise their voices in support of her husband and pray for his safe and speedy return.

Condemnation

Numerous individuals and human rights organisations denounced the event as soon as word of Nasir’s abduction spread widely.

They requested Jibran Nasir be returned home securely and without delay.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) took to Twitter stating: “HRCP is deeply concerned by reports that lawyer and activist [Jibran Nasir] has been abducted by unknown armed persons in Karachi. We demand that he be safely recovered immediately and his abductors held accountable under the law.”

Head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi also tweeted his support for the human rights activist.