JI urges UN to arrange plebiscitein Kashmir

Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Kashmir has already gone out of India’s hand as the Kashmiris were far more jubilant over the downing of two Indian jets than the Pakistanis. Addressing the leadership workshop for JI central Punjab at Mansoora, he urged the United Nations to arrange plebiscite in Kashmir. He said that if the world community wanted to avoid an India-Pakistan war, it should take concrete steps to stop bloodshed in Held Kashmir and also ensure the grant of the right of self determination for the Kashmiris in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The JI chief appreciated Pakistan’ government decision not to attend the OIC meeting at which India had also been invited. JI deputy chief Rashid Naseem, JI chief for central Punjab Amirul Azeem also addressed the workshop. Sirajul Haq said the Kashmiris’ hatred for India was evident from the fact that Indian Premier Modi could not a find resting place during his recent tour to Held Kashmir as millions of Kashmiris had poured out to protest against his visit.

He said India had already realized that even if it sent its entire army to Kashmir, it won’t be able to crush the liberation movement. That was why Modi’s anguish had gone out of control. He said that Modi’s enmity for the Muslims was not a secret because he was the man behind the massacre of thousands of Muslims of Indian Gujrat and the demolition of the historic Babri mosque.—INP

