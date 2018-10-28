JI urges govt to give road map for Kashmir liberation

Islamabad

Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirjaul Haq, has called upon the government to immediately convene an international conference in Muzaffarabad (Azad Kashmir) and give a road map for the liberation of Kashmir. Addressing an impressive Kashmir march here on Saturday, he said that the Muslim rulers and freedom loving leaders all over the world should be invited at the Kashmir moot.

He said that Kashmir could not be liberated by observing one minute silence or Foreign Minister’s address in the United Nations. Thousands of people including large number of women and children joined the march. Chief of JI Azad Kashmir, Dr Khalid Mehmud, JI deputy chief Mian Muhammad Aslam, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, and Dr Tariq Saleem, also addressed the march. JI Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, and JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif were also present.

Sirajul Haq said that India was killing innocent Kashmiris and disgracing their women folk. India had thrust three wars on this country and also played a leading role in the separation of East Pakistan. However, he said, the Pakistani rulers had been silent. He said this was the time for Islamabad rulers to break their silence. He said that if the 75 year old Syed Ali Gilani, Yasin Malik,, Mir Waiz Umer Farooq and Aasia Andrabi were not ready to yield to Indian oppression, why should the Pakistani rulers be afraid.

He said that Pakistani rulers had been begging for dialogue with India and for trade of onions and potatoes with that Modi’s India whose hands were drenched with Kashmiris’s blood. He said the nation would never accept such talks with India. The JI chief said the blood being shed in Kashmir was of the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah. He said that India could not suppress the Kashmiris’ liberation movement as the aged, women and children all joined the liberation struggle. He said the Kashmiri women were awaiting for a Muhammad bin Qasim, Mehmud Ghaznvi and Salahud Din Ayubi. He said the Kashmir liberation movement was an ideological movement and the Pakistani nation would fight it till its last breath.—INP

