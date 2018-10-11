JI urged to help bringing plundered wealth back to country

LAHORE : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that it will be a big tragedy if the nation comes on roads once again to press for the accountability of the plunderers.

Talking to the media after addressing the JI central workshop for workers at Mansoroa, he said that the learned Chief Justice of Pakistan who was taking suo moto notices on various issues, should also take notice of the huge amounts of plundered wealth lying abroad and take suitable steps for bringing it back to the country.

Sirajul Haq said that more than one hundred and fifty cases of mega scandals were lying with the NAB but the government, the NAB and also the Supreme Court were silent on these. Likewise, no action had so far been initiated against the other 436 persons named in the Panama leaks.

He said that the decisions of the PTI government during its first two months had disappointed the people and added to their worries. Such policies needed to be discarded. He said the people had been under the impression that the PTI men must have done necessary homework and they would bring foreign capital but they were wrong.

The JI chief said that the country was not facing any emergency or any catastrophe but within a day, the burden of loans had increased tremendously. The dollar had soared to a record height and the Pak rupee had been reduced to a worthless piece of paper as even Bengali Takka and the Afghani currency had more value.

He said that the contradictory statements of the ministers were causing confusion among the people. He said it would be better if the ministers spoke only the truth.

He said much confusion had been created about the CPEC and it had become necessary for the government to hold an APC to clear the situation and take the political leadership in confidence on this mega project.

Referring to the Kashmir issue, Sirajul Haq said the government should give a clear road map for the liberation of Kashmir and the country should have a permanent state policy on Kashmir which was not changed with the change of government. He said the Kashmiris were rendering untold sacrifices for the completion of Pakistan and these sacrifices should not go waste.

The JI chief once again counseled the government not to beg the IMF for fresh loans. He Instead, he said, the government should switch over to the interest free banking and introduce the system of Zakat and Ushr and also take the nation and the political leadership in confidence on this issue.

He noted that the PTI leaders was now following the same policies that it had been criticizing in the past terming these as suicide.

Share on: WhatsApp