JI to take to court against Karachi LG polls postponement

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday announced to take to the court against the postponement of Local Body polls in the metropolitan and Hyderabad by the ECP.

According to details, JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the ECP made a ‘shameful’ decision with the Sindh government’s backing. The JI would launch public resistance campaign and go to the court against the decision of postponement, he added.

He added that there is no polling station in the city that cannot be operational; moreover no rain is predicted in the city on August 27, 28. Two and a half years have passed but he PPP does not want to hold the LG polls, he added.

The JI leader said that earlier governments plundered cleanliness funds worth billions of rupees. What has the PPP government done for flood-affected people of Interior Sindh? he questioned.

Naeemur Rehman announced to stage a sit-in against the postponement at Shahrah-e-Quaideen Karachi.