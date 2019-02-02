JI to observe Kashmir Day on Feb 5

Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed all over the country on February 5, on the appeal of Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq.

Rallies and procession expressing complete solidarity of the people of Pakistan with their Kashmir brethren in their struggle for freedom will be taken out in cities and towns and will be led by the JI leaders, according to the JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif.

According to the schedule issued by the JI headquarters, Ameer, JIP, Senator Sirajul Haq, will lead the Kashmir rally in Karachi. JI provincial chief Muhammad Husain Mehnati, and JI Karachi chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rahmn, will also join him.

JI Secretary General, Liaqat Baoch, will lead the rally in Lahore. He will be accompanied by JI chief for central Punjab, Amirul Azeem and Zikrullah Mujahid. In Islamabad, the rally will be led by JI deputy chief Mian Muhammad Aslam. He will be accompanied by Dr Tariq Saleem and Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali.

The Islamabad rally will be led by JI deputy chief Hafiz Muhammad Idrees. JI deputy chief Rashid Naseem will lead the rally in Multan, Dr Syed Waseem Akhtar in Bahawalpur, Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha, in Sialkot, Hafiz Sajid Anwar in Sheikhupura, Prof. Muhammad Ibrahim khan will lead the Peshawar rally. Asadullah Bhutto will lead the Sukkur rally, Dr Merajul Huda will lead the Hyderabad rally, and Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi will lead the Quetta.—INP

