Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JI) has announced to mark 10th death anniversary of late party chief Qazi Hussain Ahmed on January 05, 2023 (Thursday).

To pay tribute to the late party chief, condolence references and events would be organized across the country on the day.

It should be mentioned here that Qazi Hussain Ahmed died of cardiac arrest on January 06, 2013 in Islamabad.