JI to abstain from Senate elections

Staff Reporter Lahore

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has decided to abstain from voting in the Senate chairman and deputy chairman’s elections today.

Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman Qaiser Sharif has confirmed that JI has decided not to support any candidate in the Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections. He said Jamaat-e-Islami will abstain from the Senate Chairman and Depurty Chairman election by exercising its democratic right.

Earlier Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari telephoned Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami and sought his support for PDM candidate in Senate Chairman election.

According to sources, the two leaders also discussed the current political situation. Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami replied to Bilawal Bhutto that he would take a decision only after consulting the party leaders.

According to Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman, former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani had also contacted Sirajul Haq and requested for support.