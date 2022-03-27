JI takes stakeholders of transport sector onboard

Under its “Rebuild Karachi” initiative, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Saturday took stakeholders of the city’s transport sector onboard at a conference entitled ‘The past and the future of Karachi’s transport’.

The moot was held at a local institute and was presided over by JI Karachi deputy chief Osama Razi. Karachi Transport Ittehad Chairman IrshadBukhari, DrTahirSoomro and others expressed their views at the discussion.

Osama Razi, while speaking on the occasion, said the prevailing ruling regime in the province didn’t have capability to resolve the prolonged issues being faced by the masses.

He said that the megalopolis has become a city of problems and the gravity of these issues demands a public service centric model of politics in Karachi. He urged the masses to take part in collective efforts to resolve the issues or at least play their due role by highlighting them.