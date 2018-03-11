JI striving for deserving, competent chairman Senate: Baloch

LAHORE : Secretary General (SG), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Liaqat Baloch has said that the JI was striving its best for the election of a deserving and competent chairman Senate through consensus.

Talking to newsmen after the launching ceremony of poetess Anmol Gauhar’s book at Qaddafi Stadium here on Saturday, Liaqat Baloch said that Senator Raza Rabbani had created a positive impression through hard work and if all parties agreed on him, it would be a good decision.

However, he said, that Raza Rabbani’s own party (PPP) was not supported him although several other party leaders were in his favour.

The JI Secretary General urged the poets and writers to use their talent to develop moderation in the feelings and sentiment of the people. He said the writers should sow the seeds of love and tolerance instead of hatred and despair.

Orignally published by INP