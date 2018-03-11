JI striving for competent chairman Senate: Baloch

Lahore

Secretary General (SG), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Liaqat Baloch has said that the JI was striving for the election of a deserving and competent chairman Senate through consensus.

Talking to newsmen after the launching ceremony of poetess Anmol Gauhar’s book at Qaddafi Stadium here on Saturday, Liaqat Baloch said that Senator Raza Rabbani had created a positive impression through hard work and if all parties agreed on him, it would be a good decision. However, he said, that Raza Rabbani’s own party (PPP) was not supporting him although several other party leaders.—INP