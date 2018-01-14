JI stages protest outside NADRA office

Staff Reporter

Jamaat Islami Karachi staged a day-long protest demonstration against the policies of NADRA which have irked the lives of tens of thousands of Karachiites.

A large number of JI workers and people from all walks of life participated in the demonstration. The protesters carrying placards and banners chanted slogans against the authority.

A complain cell had also been set up at the protest outside the NADRA office in Orangi Town. A large number of the affectees brought their protest on record at the camp.

Addressing the protesters, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem Rehman said the campaign against the authority will continue till their demands are accepted.

He said that the NADRA authorities have been using unfair means to increase the miseries of people, particularly Pashto and Bangladeshi speakers. “Don’t push patriotic Pakistani people against the state,” he warned.

The JI chief said that NADRA officials ask applicants to show the documents which are not even mentioned in the standard operating procedure for acquiring a computerized national identity card.

Those Bangladeshi speaking people who preferred Pakistan over Bangladesh are now punished for their choice, he said, adding, this illogical practice would have to come to an end.

He announced to hold a series of protest demonstrations against NADRA in Landhi, Gulshan Iqbal and other areas.

He warned the NADRA authorities to mend their ways or get ready to face the anguish of masses. JI district west head and other JI leaders also addressed the demonstration. Several affected people by the authority also shared their ordeal with the participants. The protesters vowed to continue the campaign till fulfilment of their demands.