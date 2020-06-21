JI seeks increasing number of govt hospitals

Our Correspondent

Bahawalpur

Naib Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Punjab, Syed Zeeshan Akhtar has demanded of the government to increase number of state-run hospitals in the country.

According to a press release issued here, he said people were forced to face hardships and difficulties regarding health facilities. ‘The government should immediately take steps to increase number of hospitals by constructing new health facility centers,’ he said.

He urged the government to allocate special funds in the budget for establishment of medical cities in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and others cities.