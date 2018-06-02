JI seeks detainees’ release before Eidul Fitr

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has demanded unconditional release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails before Eidul Fitr.

The JI spokesman, Advocate Zahid Ali, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the plight of the Kashmiri prisoners in jails.

He condemned the Indian troops’ attempt to burn some residential houses at Gandbugh in Kakapora area of Pulwama district during night hours. “This was a planned attempt to burn these houses along with the inmates. Some days back the Indian forces’ personnel vandalized some residential houses at Sugan in Shopian and copped off a number of apple trees. They have turned the life of the common people into a hell,” he said.

The spokesman also expressed deep anguish over desecration of graves by the forces’ personnel in Pulwama.

Denouncing the human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir, he appealed to the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of Indian state terrorism in the territory.—KMS