JI proposes Dr AQ Khan as caretaker PM

Karak

Ameer Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has proposed the name of distinguished nuclear scientist Dr A. Qadeer Khan as interim Prime Minister in recognition of his services to the country. Addressing a large public meeting here on Sunday, he said that Dr. A. Q. Khan was an undisputed personality and had rendered unforgettable service by building the country’s nuclear bomb. He said that India had honoured her nuclear scientist Abul Kalam by electing him the President of the country.

On the other hand, he said, Gen. Pervez Musharaf had imposed restrictions on Dr. A.Q. Khan under the US pressure and kept him under detention. He said the nomination of Dr A.Q. Khan as interim Prime minister would be a humble tributes to his services for the country and a compensation for the undue wrong done to the national hero by the former military dictator.

The JI chief greeted the Chinese leader Xi jinping on his re-election as Chinese President and expressed the hope that his leadership would pave way for further development in the region.

Sirajul Haq urged the electorate to make the Election Day a Doomsday for the corrupt leaders by voting for the leaders known for their love for Islam and the country as this would go a long way in solving their problems in the spheres of education, health, and dispensation of justice. He said that a change of leadership was essential to end the era of tyranny and exploitation

He said that the JI wanted the system of Khilafat system in the country in which the state institutions and the government functionaries were the servants of the masses. Sirajul Haq said that in the Senate elections, the conscience of the assembly members was bought for huge amounts but the JI members could not be won over.

He said if the JI came to power, it would grant unemployment allowance to the unemployed youth and Old age allowance to the aged people. Free treatment would be provided to the patients of five major diseases. Subsidy would be granted on five basic necessities of life.—INP