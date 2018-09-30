JI praises Qureshi’s UNGA address

Bahawalpur : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Siraj ul Haq, has appreciated the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmud Qureshi’s address to the UN General Assembly.

Talking to the media men after the JI Ijtema here Sunday, he said Qureshi courageously presented the nation’s stance to the world exposing India’s involvement in terrorism in this country.

He said that New Delhi’s stance on Kashmir was totally baseless and it would have to get out of there soon as the Kashmiris as also the Pakistani nation were not ready to tolerate India’s hold on Kashmir.

Continuing the JI chief said that contrary to its election promises, the PTI government had begun its first 100- days agenda with increase in the prices of essential items thereby adding to the worries of the masses.

He said that almost half of the government’s first 100 days hundred days period was over and with this speed, the government won’t be able to complete its agenda.

He said that the Finance Minister’s statement that the country’s economy required bye-pass had sent a wave of unrest among the people. It was evident that the government had decided to go to the IMF for fresh loans which would add to the burden of the general public.

He said that the price hike affected only the poor and the middle class as the elite and the VIPs were not hit.

Sirajul Haq further said that the previous Bahawalpur state had been a most fertile and prosperous state and Pakistan was greatly indebted to the rulers of Bahawalpur State. However, he said that the demand for the revival of this state was being pushed to the back burner.

The JI chief deplored that the new generation was being driven away from its elders due to the promotion of the western culture.

Referring to the profane caricatures’ issue, he said there had been world wise protest over these caricatures. He said the JI had arranged a Jurist conference on the issue of caricatures and a four member committee headed by the former Chief Justice Iftekhar Muhammad Chaudhry had been constituted to decide a line of action for ending this trend.

He said the JI also planned to hold Jurist conferences in London and Geneva to draw the world attention to this mischief and representatives from all over the world would be invited to the moot.

He said that efforts would be made for an international law against profane paintings and caricatures and the desecration of the holy personalities and the revealed books.

Share on: WhatsApp