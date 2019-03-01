JI observes ‘Yom-e-Tahafuz-e-Pakistan’

“Yome Tahafuz e Pakistan” was observed all over the country on the appeal of the Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq.

Rallies were taken out in the cities and towns after the Friday prayers as an expression of complete solidarity with the armed forces. The JI has converted its mass contact campaign into Tahafuz e Pakistan drive in view of threats from India.

Addressing the Friday congregation at the Mansoora mosque, he said that expecting India under Modi to move towards peace was sheer self deception. Therefore, instead of adopting a defensive posture, the government should call upon the world community to help solve the Kashmir issue with full courage.

JI chief said that India and Pakistan had gone to the war thrice because of the Kashmir issue and the threat of a future war would remain alive till the time the Kashmir issue was resolved.

Sirajul Haq said that in accordance with the formula of the division of the sub continent, Kashmir was a part of Pakistan but India sent its forces in Kashmir and occupied it by force. He said the Kashmiris had been struggling for liberation for the last seventy years. The Indian forces had tried every tactic to crush the Liberation movement but had failed.

He said that in fact, the Kashmiris were fighting the war of the completion of Pakistan and small children as well as aged Kashmiris were engaged in this struggle. He said that the Pakistan government should stand fully behind the Kashmiris and adopt a fir m and permanent policy in this regard.

The JI chief welcomed the government decision not to attend the OIC meeting and said it was a matter of shame to invite India as a guest of honour at the Islamic world’s forum. He said that instead of looking towards the colonial powers, we should show our trust in Allah.

Sirajul Haq condemned India’s ban on the Jamaat e Islami in Held Kashmir and said this proved that India’s defeated outlook. He said that the Jamaat e Islami would not come to an end but Modi government would soon come to an end.—INP

