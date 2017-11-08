JI not in favour of minus-one formula: Sirajul Haq

Jamaat-e-Islami Amir, Senator Sirajul Haq said on Tuesday that his party was not in favour of minus one formula, rather it support minus corruption formula.

Inaugurating a local Newspaper here, he said that at present, the country’s politics under the smog like that of Punjab.

He said that there was a dire need of leadership which could drag the country out of the menaces of commission and corruption.

He said that Pakistan could not make progress without the rule of law.

He underlined the need for holding election 2018, well in time.—APP

