The central naib amir of Jamat-i-Islami (JI) Asadullah Bhutto has demanded of the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to rectify the sewerage system in Ahsanabad, Gulshan-i-Maymar here. A statement on Sunday said that he was talking to a delegation of the residents of the area. It was pointed out that accumulated sewerage water in main bazaar and streets was causing a lot of inconvenience to the people of the locality.—APP

